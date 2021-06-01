Rosenblatt Securities Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $285.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

MKSI traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.54. 363,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,961,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 63,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

