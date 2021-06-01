Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 257,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.