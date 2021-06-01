Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MVP ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 25.09% of Roundhill MVP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

