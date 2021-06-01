Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $49.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 7,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,497. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 415.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

