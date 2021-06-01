Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.
STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
