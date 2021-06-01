Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

