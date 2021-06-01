Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.86

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.86 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 21305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

