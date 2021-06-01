Royal Bank of Canada Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 230

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

Shares of CTEC stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,907. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.74.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

