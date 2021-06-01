Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.