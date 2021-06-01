Royal Bank of Canada Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.76% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Splunk by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

