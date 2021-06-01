Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Methanex (TSE:MX) to “Outperform”

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.42.

MX stock traded up C$2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.73. The company had a trading volume of 206,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.99. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

