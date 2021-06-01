Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,307.18 ($17.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,339.80.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

