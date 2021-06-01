Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

