Royale Finance Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $703,880.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

