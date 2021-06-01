Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.28% of Schneider National worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

SNDR opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

