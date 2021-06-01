Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.08% of Heritage Insurance worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

