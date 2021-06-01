Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,954 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.45% of Tronox worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 200,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 21.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tronox by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.