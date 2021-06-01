Royce & Associates LP Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173,958 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

