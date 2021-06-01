Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.36% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

