RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.14. RPC shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 4,454 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,078,885.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,563,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,711,640. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

