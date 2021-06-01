Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $131,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 134.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.07. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

