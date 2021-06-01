Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $144.09 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 74,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $144,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Shares of ABT traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. 453,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. The company has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

