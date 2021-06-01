Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $128,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 217,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 389,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,856. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.