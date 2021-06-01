Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $129,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 427,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

