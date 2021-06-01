Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,959 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 106,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $163,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.43. The stock had a trading volume of 191,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

