Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,401 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Prologis worth $303,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. 17,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

