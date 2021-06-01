Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 258,339 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 258,339 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $255,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.76. 191,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

