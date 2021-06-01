Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,572 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $205,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 63,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 136,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 382,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.