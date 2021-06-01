Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGSVF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 327,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.