SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 15.9% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $227,264.63 and approximately $47.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,881,593 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

