SafeInsure Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. SafeInsure has a market cap of $244,902.72 and $48.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002332 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,877,443 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.