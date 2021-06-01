Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 2824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

