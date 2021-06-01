Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $14,008.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars.

