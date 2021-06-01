Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 213.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

