Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

