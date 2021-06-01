Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.26 ($32.07).

Salzgitter stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.72 ($31.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

