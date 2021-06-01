Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 685 ($8.95).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

LON SNN remained flat at $GBX 750 ($9.80) during trading hours on Tuesday. 117,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,277. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 776 ($10.14). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 608.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.