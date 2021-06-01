Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €86.97 ($102.32) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.13.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.