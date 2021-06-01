Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 638,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,005. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

