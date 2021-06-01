Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.