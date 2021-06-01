Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.46

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Several analysts recently commented on SC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

