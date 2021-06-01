SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

