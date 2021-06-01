SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
