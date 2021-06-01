Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.26. Sasol shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,874 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
