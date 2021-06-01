Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

