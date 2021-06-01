SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. UBS Group AG grew its position in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

