SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 44.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 173,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.87. 3,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,839. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.34. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

