Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,012. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

