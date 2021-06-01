Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17.

