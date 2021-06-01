Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,724,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. 6,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

