ScPrime Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.96 million and $1,157.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,111,287 coins and its circulating supply is 35,427,676 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

