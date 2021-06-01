Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,180 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $269,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SEA by 61.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SEA by 58.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $4,273,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NYSE SE opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

